Longford's Mattie Fox: Conveying a message based on fantasy

I watched music videos on TV recently, and also some of the current ones on a TV channel.

It’s an amazing disconnect that has gradually occurred, between the subject matter, the quality of singers, and the overall contextual film.

I watched a recent video from a singer who was accompanied by a raft of dancers, and moved frequently from high rise buildings to shots taken in the middle of the forest.

The singer was okay.....just okay....not exceptional in any way apart from looking sexy, scantily clad.

I watched another of Taylor Swift, one of the most bankable entertainers in the business, and also a very talented vocalist, where she sang - terrifically as usual - while she caressed the neck of a guitar, while lying in bed. In the film she was all the time dressed in a full formal gown.

Just to preserve the notion of being ladylike.

Immediately, in the next video, she appeared again, gyrating energetically while the footage encompassed baseball, a stroll in the forest, and other ancillary subjects such as romping through the streets of some town in America. An exercise in well thought out fantasy.

For Taylor Swift, one of the most talented people in the music business, to feel it necessary to behave in such a manner, is proof positive that she finds it impossible to support her music without videos, albeit exceptionally well produced, that bear little real relevance to the subject matter. Instead they convey a designed message based on fantasy.

Causing the viewer to be seduced into believing that Ms Swift actually lives like this. Nothing could be further from the truth.

There are many ways to sell out, Taylor Swift seems to have made it into a model for success.

At around 43 million albums, and 130 million singles, the results speak for themselves.

