€30/ewe a key priority for sheep farmers

IFA sheep chairperson, Sean Dennehy, said the key priority for sheep farmers in the next CAP is funding to deliver €30/ewe support for the sheep sector.

The IFA Sheep Committee met last week and re-affirmed the importance of this measure to underpin the viability of sheep farmers.

Mr Dennehy said a funding allocation of €78m is needed to deliver €30/ewe to all participants adding “The current proposal lacks ambition to provide the opportunity for participants to generate €30/ewe and must be amended through increased/updated costings and additional practical and beneficial measures,” he said.

The reference period must reflect the actual levels of activity on farms. New entrants must be allowed time to establish their flocks while participating in the scheme and have this recognised in the reference numbers.

The IFA Sheep Committee has also included a proposal to include shearing as an action in the scheme.

The Committee said the compulsion to be part of the Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme as an eligibility requirement must be removed.