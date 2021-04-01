National
Horrific find as dead lambs dumped in North Leitrim woodland
NATIONAL NEWS
The area where the lambs were dumped
People out walking near Drumkeerin this week discovered the bodies of two lambs dumped in forestry.
The find was made at Lisgavneen. Leitrim County Council has been contacted and it is not known how the lambs died.
Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area over the last few days is asked to contact Leitrim County Council on 071 9620005.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on