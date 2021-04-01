National

Horrific find as dead lambs dumped in North Leitrim woodland

People out walking near Drumkeerin this week discovered the bodies of two lambs dumped in forestry.

The find was made at Lisgavneen. Leitrim County Council has been contacted and it is not known how the lambs died.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area over the last few days is asked to contact Leitrim County Council on 071 9620005.