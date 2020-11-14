Major dairy co-op chairman announces he does not intend to seek re-election

The Chairman of one of the country’s largest co-ops - which has over 14,000 farmer shareholders throughout Connacht and Donegal - has announced that he does not intend to put his name forward for re-election to the position.

Pat Duffy, a dairy farmer from Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, has been a member of the Aurivo Co-op Board since 2002 and was first elected Chairman of the Co-op in 2016.

The election to appoint a Chair and Vice Chair of Aurivo is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 17.

Mr. Duffy said: “Having served as Chairman of Aurivo for over four years, I have decided to take the opportunity to step back from what has been a demanding but very rewarding role. It has been such a privilege to serve both as Director and Chair of Aurivo for the past 18 years. I have enjoyed tremendously my stewardship of the Co-Op and am delighted as I depart as Chair to see Aurivo and its leadership team in such a strong position.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow directors for their support over the years, and indeed the management team of Aurivo, very capably led by Donal Tierney.”

Chief Executive of Aurivo, Donal Tierney said: “Pat has been a strong and committed Chairman of Aurivo. He has worked tirelessly to oversee exceptional growth for the business and his legacy sees a stronger more sustainable Aurivo delivering for all our stakeholders. On behalf of the business I thank Pat for his enormous contribution to Aurivo and wish him the very best for the future.”

Formerly known as Connacht Gold, Sligo-based Aurivo is one of the country's largest co-ops.

In 2011 Aurivo acquired the milk and retail businesses of Donegal Creameries in a deal worth about €14 million.

Aurivo, which operates three separate processing facilities,exports milk powder products to Africa, the Middle East and the Far East through the Irish Dairy Board.