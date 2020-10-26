Farmer in Midlands receives staggering record price for pedigree Simmental bull

Simmental

Gareth Behan, Ballyfin with one of his champion Simmentals at the Ossory Show. Picture: Alf Harvey

Gareth Behan is from Ballyfin in Laois and his Clonagh Lucky Explorer was the first up at a sale in Roscommon this weekend. 

Despite glitches with the online computer system,  Irish Simmental Cattle Society hosted its premier sale on Saturday, the animal sold for a phenomenal €52,000 via online-only sale. MORE BELOW PICTURE

This is double for the previous high for a Simmental and said to be a record for any breed sold in Ireland. MORE BELOW TWEET.

The 1,000 kg bull born in 2019 was sired by Manor Park Hansome. It is understood to have been sold to a buyer in the UK.

Gareth is a well-known breeder of pure bread cattle and always shows some of his specimens at the agricultural shows in Laois.

At the Clonaslee Show - Gareth and Lyndsey Behan with Clonagh Absolutely Fabulous a former Overall Champion Simmental at the show and her calf Clonagh Eye of the Tiger - on right is Niall Bourke (Chairman). Photo: Michael Scully

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that, in the interest of protecting those in the agri-sector and wider rural communities from the spread of Covid-19, and in line with public health guidelines, livestock mart sales will continue using online only platforms.

