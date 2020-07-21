Aurivo marks Farm Safety Week 2020

To mark Farm Safety Week 2020, Aurivo, the globally focused Agribusiness, which is headquartered in the North West of Ireland, is donating €4 to charity for every pair of Dunlop safety wellies sold throughout its Homeland store network from 20-24 July.

Funds raised will go to support the work of their chosen charity partner of the year, the Irish Wheelchair Association.

2020 marks the eighth annual Farm Safety Week UK & Ireland, an initiative led by the IFA in Ireland, aiming to reduce the number of accidents on farms and bring about a change in culture that makes unsafe practices socially unacceptable.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Sheila Maloney, General Manager, Aurivo Agribusiness said: “There are a lot of risks in farming, but farming doesn’t have to be a dangerous occupation if you are aware of the risks. We believe that raising awareness of these risks is key to the prevention of accidents on farms. That’s why at Aurivo, through our Homeland stores, we are proud to launch this initiative to highlight the importance of staying safe on the farm and lend our support to the Irish Wheelchair Association.”

‘Stay Safe’ has become a familiar phrase during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it’s a phrase that’s been used to highlight farm safety for years. It reminds everyone to STOP, THINK and TAKE PRECAUTIONS to PREVENT accidents or worse happening on farms.

The statistics show that farming is still the most dangerous sector with every season presenting its own challenges on the farm. According to records published by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the top three triggers accounting for farm fatalities in the last 10 years are tractors/vehicles (31%), livestock (19%) and machinery (19%). Farmers must take responsibility to prioritise safety, especially when working with tractors and machinery which are the biggest cause of fatal accidents.

Throughout, Farm Safety Week, Homeland stores are running special offers on farm safety equipment instore and online. See Homeland.ie for more details.