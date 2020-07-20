Longford Leader Farming: Support scheme announced for flocks impacted by avian flu

A once-off financial support scheme has been announced for a number of poultry flocks impacted by an outbreak of low pathogenic avian influenza this year.

This particular strain of avian influenza (subtype H6N1) has no food safety implications, but does impact on flock productivity.

Minister Cowen said; “In light of the significant economic impact this has had on their business.

I am pleased to be able to provide some assistance towards the costs of depopulation which they have incurred.” The affected flock owners will receive details of the scheme including terms and conditions in the coming days.

Looking forward, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is also engaging with representatives of the sector with a view to encouraging the industry to put in place risk management measures for the future.