Longford Leader Farming: Tang farm in online breeding programme

With COVID-19 continuing to restrict gatherings and large events, Lakeland Dairies continues to provide advice around the Breeding 2020 Season to its farmers with a series of videos, advice and information online. Dairy farmer Robert English, Tang, Co Westmeath, features in the first of the videos to go online.

Members of the Lakeland Dairies / Teagasc Joint Development Programme have been tracking the progress of three Lakeland Dairies farmers over the course of the breeding season.

Co Westmeath farmer Robert English, Co Cavan farmer David Williamson and Co Monaghan farmer Peadar Quinn have all opened their gates to inform farmers what they are doing as part of their breeding season.

The first round of videos were filmed at the start of the breeding season and, with a month to go in the spring breeding season, a new round of videos have been launched on www.lakeland.ie this week and shared through the Lakeland Dairies relevant social media channels.

Eamon Duignan, General Manager of Lakeland Dairies Member Relations said it has been critically important to continue to keep farmers updated and informed while recognising the government guidelines on social interactions.

“The Lakeland Dairies / Teagasc Joint Development Programme is about driving efficiencies and profitability at farm level, with relevant advice based on research and experience from Lakeland farms, including practical tips on the best breeding techniques. With the COVID-19 restrictions essentially limiting farm visits and farm walks, we’re continuing to bring advice and updates to our farm families.

“The #Breeding2020 series of videos have already proven to be hugely successful with the videos containing David, Peadar and Robert having being viewed over 100,000 times through Facebook and Twitter.

“We will continue to innovate in order to best serve the needs of our suppliers across the Lakeland Dairies’ catchment area,” Eamon said.