Longford Leader Farming: Beef finishers have been hit by Covid and Brexit, says IFA livestock chief

IFA national livestock chairperson, Brendan Golden, said Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, must secure a direct payment package to make up for the beef price losses for winter finishers on the back of Covid-19 and Brexit inflicted market disturbances this spring.

He said the figures show winter finishers selling cattle have taken a battering on beef price in the order of €200 per head, when compared to the pre-Brexit and pre-Covid-19 prices.

“Without a direct payment to make up for these price losses, many winter finishers will not survive after this spring, which has been financially horrendous,” he noted.

Over the nine-week period from March 16, 2020 to May 17, the figures show that the Covid-19 related losses were €21.22m, or about €2.5m per week. On top of this, finishers have incurred Brexit related price cuts and calculated from Jan 1, 2020 to May 17, 2020. These amount to €89.8m, or about €4.5m per week.