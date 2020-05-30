Raise a “Virtual Glass” on World Milk Day, Monday, June 1

Twenty years ago, World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Each year since, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people.

While, the reality of Covid-19 has been challenging for us all, it has presented a powerful moment to connect consumers with natural food production in Ireland.

This year more than ever we need to really celebrate our local food heroes all around Ireland producing high quality produce 365 days a year.

To celebrate this, the NDC has secured a themed 3 minute ad break during the 6pm RTÉ news on June 1 (World Milk Day).

In this extended Ad we take consumers on a journey, starting with the dedication of Irish dairy farmers, connecting consumers with natural food production and the role of dairy farmers in keeping us fed and nourished (Hardworking Farmers TVC view HERE).

Building on this we turn to the NDC’s latest campaign, launched this week, which focuses on ‘dairy consumption moments’ and the nutritional value of dairy. This is told through real Irish families and showcases that at home with your family, dairy offers great nutrition and simple pleasures throughout the day (At Home with Dairy TVC view HERE).

We then bring the spotlight to real people from across Ireland who are “Raising a Glass” to those they admire and are thankful for this World Milk Day!

This three minute themed ad break celebrates what is truly special about Ireland – our unique way of farming coupled with the passion of our dairy farmers to produce high-quality dairy products and a nation of people that simply #LoveIrishDairy!

Join us in raising a glass!

#WorldMilkDay #EnjoyDairy