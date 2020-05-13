Teagasc ‘Let's Talk Cattle & Sheep’ webinar series

Teagasc are commencing a series of cattle and sheep webinars, ‘Let’s Talk Cattle & Sheep’, every second Wednesday at 6.30 pm. The first one will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The first topic for discussion is ‘Suckler Breeding Targets’ with a presentation by Martina Harrington, Teagasc Cattle Specialist followed by a contribution from Michael McManus from the Teagasc Derrypatrick suckler herd in Grange.

A discussion will be facilitated by Alan Dillon, Teagasc Cattle Specialist.

Head of Drystock Knowledge Transfer in Teagasc, Pearse Kelly said: “Tomorrow’s ‘Let's Talk Cattle & Sheep’ Webinar is part of a series of fortnightly webinars for Irish beef and sheep farmers which will be hosted by Teagasc during May and June 2020.

Make sure to join at 6.30pm for timely, relevant and practical advice for the suckler breeding season, to allow you make better management decisions on your farm.”

The webinars are broadcast using zoom so the audience will have an opportunity to get involved in the discussion with questions being answered live.

Login HERE to register and for further details.