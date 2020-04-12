ICMSA’s Quain wants March Milk Price to hold

Speaking in relation to current dairy markets, ICMSA Dairy spokesperson, Ger Quain, said that every other area the dairy market is after suffering a quite substantial shock due to Covid-19 with very significantly higher retail sales and a total collapse in food service.

The ICMSA Dairy Committee Chairperson said it was self-evident that supports will be required at EU level to enable the market to adjust to the changed environment, and that it was equally self-evident that that all stakeholders should work together to maximise the milk price paid to farmers.

Mr Quain said that while we are in a very uncertain period, there is no reason for a change to March milk price and thereafter – into our crucial Peak Production Period - milk price will depend on how quickly markets adapt to the Covid-19 situation.