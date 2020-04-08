Farmers warn dog owners that their pets will be shot by sheep farmers

Farmers can shoot dogs that are worrying flocks of sheep, the IFA has warned.

In the lead up to the Easter bank holiday weekend, IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy has issued a stark warning to all dog owners.

"Dog owners can be held responsible for any losses involved in dog attacks on sheep, with serious financial and legal consequences. Farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog worrying, or about to worry their flock”.

His warning comes after a pack of dogs attacked a flock in South Tipperary this week.

IFA South Tipperary Chairperson, Erica O’Keefe said IFA has been in contact with the farmer in question.

“This horrendous attack by marauding dogs on a sheep flock is an all too common occurrence. The owner is devastated as a number of sheep were killed and more had to be put down”.

Ms O’Keefe said this is the second dog attack in South Tipperary in recent weeks, with another severe incidence in the Cashel area recently where seven lambs and a ewe were killed by dogs.

Mr Dennehy reminded farmers that IFA has a detailed Protocol to help those who encounter a dog attack on their sheep flock. It outlines important aspects of the law and how the dog warden service and the Garda can help. It also sets out how to keep a full record of the attack, which can be used as evidence at a later stage.

“Dog owners who allow their pets to roam without restriction, are acting in a grossly irresponsible, reckless and selfish manner. A family pet can turn into a brutal killer and cause savagery and mayhem if they are not properly monitored,” he said.