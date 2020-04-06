Limited services to be resumed at Aurivo Marts

Aurivo Marts have agreed a protocol with the Department of Agriculture under the recently announced Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for livestock marts.

The agreement of this protocol comes under the provision of limited essential services at marts. The protocol will commence on Monday, April 6 and will involve the matching of sellers and buyers of all livestock. The process will offer a guaranteed payment, accurate weights and the precise movement of livestock within the AIM system.

Aurivo asks for the continued support of its customers as it endeavours to provide service under these difficult circumstances. Customers are advised to contact Aurivo Marts by phone or email for further information.

Ballymote Tel: 071-9183364

Balla Tel: 094-9365068

Ballinrobe Tel: 094-9541140

Mohill Tel: 071-9631499

Lines open Monday, April 6 from 9:30am.