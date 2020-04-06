Co Leitrim boy dies in farm accident near Tulsk, Co Roscommon

A five-year-old boy from Co Leitrim has died following a farming accident yesterday evening at Tulsk, Co Roscommon.

Gardaí in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon were called to the scene of the accident which occurred yesterday, April 5 at approximately 5:40pm.

The five-year-old boy received fatal injuries when he fell from a trailer at his family's farm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

The HSA have been informed of the incident and they will conduct an investigation into the incident.