Connacht Gold announce launch of new Homeland promotion

Aurivo has launched a new token collect promotion with its Connacht Gold milk and Homeland Stores, to reward loyal customers with €10 off in Homeland retail stores and online at Homeland.ie.

All one has to do to claim your €10 money off voucher for Homeland, is simply collect 30 tokens from selected Connacht Gold milk products.

In the Homeland Plus store in Westport, Co. Mayo, Aurivo held a live radio broadcast with MidWest radio on Friday, March 06, to officially launch the promotion.

This on-pack promotion, which runs for a limited time, allows customers to redeem their money off voucher throughout the network of 34 Homeland stores located across the North West region or by shopping online when you spend €50 or more.

Under the Homeland brand, there are 21 Homeland Agri stores, 11 Homeland and 2 Homeland Plus stores with 12 award-winning garden centres providing a full range of products to suit all customers’ needs.

Stores cater for the agri, garden, fuel, hardware, pet and homewares customer.

Commenting on the launch, Caroline Millar, Brand Development and Marketing Executive said: “Based in the heart of the community, our 34 Homeland stores offer friendly, customer service-based expertise and a wide range of products.

“We are delighted to partner with our Aurivo colleagues at Connacht Gold in offering value and rewarding continued brand loyalty as part of this promotion.

“Vouchers can be redeemed on all ranges carried by Homeland both in-store and through our online store at www.homeland.ie which has recently turned 1 year old!”.

Speaking at the launch of the new promotion, Insights and Marketing Manager for Aurivo Consumer Foods Niamh Jinks said:

“We are delighted to be able to bring this offer to our loyal Connacht Gold & Homeland customers, which perfectly aligns our consumer foods and retail brands.

“We have offered token collect promotions on pack now for many years which have proven to be extremely popular, so we are thrilled to be launching a new promotion with our colleagues in Homeland today.

“Customers of both brands can enjoy the benefit by collecting the tokens from selected Connacht Gold milk and availing of a money off voucher to use in store or online.”

This offer is available on Connacht Gold 1lt Fresh, Light and Skimmed Milk, 2lt Fresh, Low Fat, and Skimmed Milk and 3lt Fresh and Low Fat Milk while stocks last.

For more information visit: Connachtgold.ie or www.homeland.ie