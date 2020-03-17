Longford IFA meeting in Ballymahon

Longford Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have announced that they will be hosting a meeting in Skelly’s, Ballymahon, on Wednesday, March 25, kicking off at 8pm sharp.

Guest speakers on the night include Jonathan Forbes, procurement manager with Kepak Athleague, and Fintan Conway, Secretary Renewables Project Group with the IFA.

Mr Conway will touch upon the topics of renewable energies and the new grants available, as well as anaerobic digestion.