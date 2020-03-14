Inaugural Bó Riabhach society meeting set for the Midlands

The Bó riabhach cattle society are to host its inaugural meeting in the Midlands.

An Bó Riabhach is a breed of bovine native to Ireland and on the verge of extinction, with an estimated 30 specimens remaining in existence.With references dating back to the Early Medieval period, the Bó Riabhach breed is one of Ireland’s oldest surviving breeds and now, quite possibly, the rarest.

It gains its name ‘Bó Riabhach’ due to its unique brindled coloured coat, with riabhach translated from Old Irish as brindled, streaked or striped. In fact, Bí Riabhach translates from Irish into English as “The Brindled Cow”. The Bó Riabhach cattle society received some good news in recent days, with their conservation efforts set to receive a major funding boost.

An Bó Riabhach has featured extensively in Irish folklore throughout the years and this funding boost means the team behind its conservation can now carry out a second round of genomic comparative analysis. This in turn will lead to the future availability of Bó Riabhach straws for members.

In light of the recent news, the Bó Riabhach cattle society are hosting their inaugural meeting on Sunday, March 29, in the Hodson Bay Hotel. Anyone who wishes to attend is urged to contact society secretary on 0857210439.

