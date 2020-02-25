Warning to Longford landowners as hedge-cutting season ends this month

Longford County Council have issued a reminder to all property owners/occupiers of the necessity of maintaining trees and hedges in close proximity to public roads.

Hedge cutting season officially draws to a close on Saturday, February 29. Hedge cutting should only be carried out from September 01 to the end of February.

“Remember, there is a legal obligation on landowners to maintain hedges and trees that border public roads and footpaths.” Longford County Council posted.