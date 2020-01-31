Leitrim Macra beef farm walk

The walk takes place this Sunday, February 02, kicking off at 1pm and running until 3pm. The walk will take place on the farm of the Logan family in Drumshanbo, N41 HY44.

Confirmed speakers include: Arthur Bredin - Western Live Exports, John McDaniel Progressive Genetics, and Michael Oliver of the Irish Limousin Cattle society. The topics up for discussion include genetics, live exports, suckler to weanling systems, A.I. and Pedigree Limousin breeding.

