CAP to be discussed at upcoming Longford IFA meeting

Longford IFA are to host a meeting this coming Tuesday, January 21.

The meeting will be held in the Longford Arms hotel, kicking off from 8pm. Guest speaker on the night is Roscommon man Gerry Gunning, IFA Rural Development Executive, who has been deeply involved in Rural Development Policies for many years.

Mr Gunning has been at the centre of negotiations with the Government and the EU on key CAP farm schemes and investment supports, and will offer an update on CAP, 2020 payments, GLAS position and more.

All are welcome to attend.

