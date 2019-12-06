BEEP payments to continue

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., announced on Sunday, December 1, further payment to applicants under the 2019 Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP).

The Minister confirmed that starting on Sunday, payments to the value of €13,239,560 would be issued to 13,290 farmers,bringing the total paid to farmers in the pilot scheme to €15,306,280.

Minister Creed said data provided as part of the scheme will help improve economic and environmental performances of suckler herds, while he also confirmed that payments under the BDGP and BEAM schemes will commence in the coming weeks.