Fresh calls for government leaders to pay outstanding Farm Scheme Payments

With the balancing payment for the BPS/ANC due on December 1, the ICMSA deputy president, Lorcan McCabe, has called on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to ensure all necessary resources are deployed to guarantee payment of remaining schemes by December 6.

While acknowledging the good progress made so far this year in terms of payments, Mr McCabe noted that this could not be a consolation for those individuals still awaiting payments and he said it is essential that these outstanding cases are dealt with immediately.

“The €78m set to be drawn down in eligible farmer applications from the €100m BEAM should be made in the first week of December and while the first payments to applicants under the 2019 BEEP have been made, it’s very important that those farmers cleared for payment are paid immediately.”

He said 2019 has been tough year in terms of beef prices and these payments are essential in terms of farm income but also for the wider rural economy.

“This is the traditional time of year when farmers pay the bulk of their bills and everyone should know how essential it is that outstanding problems are resolved without any further delay.”