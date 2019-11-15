Longford farmer to host farm walk in association with Longford Macra

Longford farmer, Philip Stewart, a 22-year-old farmer running an extensive calf-to-beef enterprise in a three-way farm partnership with his father, Derek, and uncle, Ian, near Killashee, Co Longford, is to host a farm walk in association with Longford Macra.

Philip, who also runs a Youtube channel under the name Farmer Phil, was chosen to host the walk as he is a participant in this year’s Macra Young farmer of the year awards.

The farm walk will take place on Saturday, November 23, on the Stewart farm in Kilashee, Eircode: N39YF84.

The walk will commence at 1pm and will run for two hours. All welcome to attend.