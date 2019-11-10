WATCH| Record price of €18,000 at Simmental show and sale

The Irish Simmental Cattle society held their annual show and sale in Roscommon mart on Saturday, October 26.

This year’s show and sale featured a total of 54 bulls and 69 heifers, with judging commencing on the morning from 8:30am and the sale from 12pm.

This year’s sale saw the society claim a new record, as Clonagh Jubilant Fabulous sold for a whopping €18,000 - a record price for a female. The daughter of Kilbridge Farm Dragoon 12 daughter was owned by Midlands farmer Garrett Behan and was previously the supreme Simmental Champion at the 2019 Tullamore show.

The Senior Bull Champion was chosen as ‘Clonagh Kung Fung Fab’, which sold for €3700. Senior Bull Reserve Champion ‘Bearna-Dhearg Keith’ - sold for €5200.

Other notable results: