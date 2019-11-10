WATCH| Record price of €18,000 at Simmental show and sale
The Irish Simmental Cattle society held their annual show and sale in Roscommon mart on Saturday, October 26.
This year’s show and sale featured a total of 54 bulls and 69 heifers, with judging commencing on the morning from 8:30am and the sale from 12pm.
This year’s sale saw the society claim a new record, as Clonagh Jubilant Fabulous sold for a whopping €18,000 - a record price for a female. The daughter of Kilbridge Farm Dragoon 12 daughter was owned by Midlands farmer Garrett Behan and was previously the supreme Simmental Champion at the 2019 Tullamore show.
Also read: Longford agricultural shows to receive €5,000 in funding
The Senior Bull Champion was chosen as ‘Clonagh Kung Fung Fab’, which sold for €3700. Senior Bull Reserve Champion ‘Bearna-Dhearg Keith’ - sold for €5200.
Other notable results:
- Heifer Calf Champion - ‘Tawley Kaisse’ - €2600
- Junior Bull Champion ‘Seaview Kango’ - €2400
- Yearling Heifer Champion ‘Sliabhview Kacie’ - €2700
- Weanling Heifer Champion ‘Bighill Konfetti Blossom’ - €3000
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on