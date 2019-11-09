Longford Leader Farming: Mean price of land per/acre increases to €6,524 in 2018

The place with the highest number of transactions over the course of 2018 was the West, which had 681 in total. This compares to the 208 transactions made in the Midlands over the same period.

The Mid-East was the region with the highest mean price2 per acre of agricultural land with an acre of land selling at a mean price of €9,013 in 2018. In the Midlands, the mean price per acre was €6,524, a significant increase on the mean price for 2017 - €4,165.

The mean price per acre for Arable lands in the Midlands is €12,849 and €6,469 for permanent grasslands in 2018. However, the volume of land sold in the Midlands in 2018 had decreased from 2017, standing at 4,018 acres.

The West had the largest volume of agricultural land sold in 2018 with 10,416 acres sold in total.

The highest value of agricultural land sold in Ireland was in the West, where €44.69 million worth of land was sold in 2018. This compares to land worth €26.2 million sold in the Midlands.

For full results of the CSO report, see cso.ie.