Longford Leader Farming: Former Arva show chair named new ISA chair of Midlands

Raymond Brady, the former chair of the Arva show, has been named the new chair of the Midlands region at the Irish Shows Association AGM.

Raymond joins Angela Jordan, Paula Loughran and David Montgomery as a chairperson, and takes over from Carl Gilsenan, who retired from the board after 30 years of service to shows in the Midlands region.

Irish Shows Association posted on social media, congratulating all newly elected members.

They said, “Congratulations to Angela Jordan, Raymond Brady and newcomers Paula Loughran and David Montgomery.

“A big thank you from all the Shows in the Midlands Region to Carl Gilsenan for way over 30 years service to Shows in the Midlands Region who retired from the board,”

Arva Show added their congratulations: “Congratulations to our former Chairman Raymond Brady on being elected Chairman of the Midlands Region.

“We wish him the very best of luck for the coming year.” they added.