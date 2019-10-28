Longford Leader Farming: BPS payments kick off

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., announced on Wednesday, October 16, the commencement of advance payments worth €747 million to 114,500 farmers under the 2019 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS)(including greening).

Minister Creed said in comparison to the advance payments made at this stage last year, an additional 1,500 farmers have received an advance payment in the first run of payments this year, which represents an additional €15 million.

He also confirmed that payments under the 2019 ANC scheme will be issued as cases are cleared for payment.