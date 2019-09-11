IFA calls on Minister to get tough with factories

IFA President Joe Healy said it is time for the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to tell the meat barons to stop posturing and come forward with proposals to resolve the current impasse in the beef sector.

“The time for persuasion is over. This is an unprecedented crisis and it cannot go on any longer. The meat factories need to come to the table immediately,” he said.

“MII’s pontificating about normal negotiation protocols will get us nowhere. This is not a typical dispute. The Minister needs to get tough with MII and the beef barons,” he said.

“The Minister also needs to come with proposals himself. We need a full statutory investigation into the sector, further Brexit funding and a clear plan should we end up with a hard Brexit,” he said.