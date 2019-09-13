Longford Leader farming: BEAM deadline this Sunday

IFA Livestock chairman, Angus Woods, has called on farmers to apply for the BEAM scheme ahead of the extended deadline on Sunday, September 15.

The Department of Agriculture have opened a number of online clinics to assist farmers with their applications and Mr Woods said approximately 21,500 farmers have applied to date, with over 70,000 farmers eligible to apply for the payment of €100 per finished animal and €40 per suckler cow.

Angus Woods said farmers are finding some difficulties with parts of the application and IFA has put a number of questions to the DAFM for clarification. He said some of the conditionality and conditions of the scheme need to be reassessed by the Minister, including around the 5% reduction in organic Nitrogen; the €100 head and €40 head limits; restriction on dairy farmers with a beef enterprise; and partnerships.

Angus Woods said any farmers who sold finished cattle in the marts also needed to make an application without delay. These farmers are eligible for payment and if they are encountering any difficulty, they should seek help or revert to the appeal process on the online application, but make sure to lodge an application.

