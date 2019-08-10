Don't forget to visit Teagasc's forestry & energy stand at the Tullamore show

The ‘Forestry and Energy’ Section is not to be missed at this year’s Tullamore Show. Co-ordinated by the Teagasc Forestry Development Department, it will host a wide range of trade stands from across the forestry and renewable energy sectors, showcasing an array of products & services.

With a growing awareness of the many environmental, social and economic benefits that trees can provide on the farm, a wealth of information will be available.

Whether you have an interest in trees, farm forests, timber products or wood markets, you will be spoilt for choice with the range of exhibitors on show. All aspects of the forest cycle from tree planting and forest management to wood utilisation and timber sales options will be represented on the day.

The Teagasc Forestry Development Stand will again be prominent in Tullamore with advisory and research staff on hand to assist with all your farm forestry queries. Whether your inquiries relate to farm income enhancement, environmental benefits or climate change mitigation opportunities, a visit to the Teagasc stand will be most worthwhile. As well as free information packs available for all visitors, there will also be free competitions for both adults and kids.

Liam Kelly of Teagasc said: “The Forestry and Energy Section will host over twenty trade stands that will showcase the many facets of these rapidly developing sectors. It is one of the gems within the Tullamore Show that is definitely worth a visit.

“The many opportunities provided by farm forestry will be highlighted and there will also be a big emphasis on opportunities for landowners within the revised Forestry Programme.”

Sunday, August 11, Row W (439), be sure to visit.

