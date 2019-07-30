Farm leader left feeling disappointed

The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has expressed his disappointment at some farmers turning on each other and dismissing their legitimate claims to consideration.

Referring specifically to the Brexit Beef Fund, Pat McCormack said that he genuinely felt that some contributors to the debate on the division of the fund seemed more intent on dividing farmers into sub-groups and categories and ‘us’ and ‘them’ categories than they were on defending the position of all farmers.

He said he was not naïve about the genuine anxieties and perceptions, but said that in the present context where “we’ve never faced so many enormous challenges and we’ve never needed more unity”, it was disappointing and hugely counter-productive.