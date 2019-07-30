Smarter milking event takes place in Granard

Longford farmers attended a workshop on the farm of a Lakeland Dairies supplier last week aimed at improving all aspects of the milk process.

The Smarter Milking workshop is being held on Eugene Fitzpatrick’s farm in Granard, Co Longford (Eircode: N39 CD99) on Friday July 26.

The workshop is organised by Lakeland Dairies, FRS Training, Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland. It is a free event and runs from 11am.

The Smarter Milking workshop will cover the areas of better cow flow, best practice milking technique, lean milking, producing high-quality milk and how to be more cost and energy efficient. The workshop has been described as pivotal for all farmers who want to pick up new techniques.