Smarter milking event takes place in Granard
Longford farmers attended a workshop on the farm of a Lakeland Dairies supplier last week
Longford farmers attended a workshop on the farm of a Lakeland Dairies supplier last week aimed at improving all aspects of the milk process.
The Smarter Milking workshop is being held on Eugene Fitzpatrick’s farm in Granard, Co Longford (Eircode: N39 CD99) on Friday July 26.
The workshop is organised by Lakeland Dairies, FRS Training, Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland. It is a free event and runs from 11am.
The Smarter Milking workshop will cover the areas of better cow flow, best practice milking technique, lean milking, producing high-quality milk and how to be more cost and energy efficient. The workshop has been described as pivotal for all farmers who want to pick up new techniques.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on