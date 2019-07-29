Ballymahon student farmer scoops All Ireland title

Enda Farrell, a student of Ballyhaise Agricultural College, has been awarded the top award in the AIB/Teagasc All Ireland Best Farm Business Plan Awards which took place in the Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore, Co Offaly on Friday, July 12.

Enda, who is a native of Ballymahon Co Longford, won the award for his interview and farm business plan which focused on improvements to on-farm facilities, mainly to support improved herd health and labour efficiency.

Speaking at the Awards presentation, Mark Glennon Agri Advisor AIB said: “AIB are delighted to continue our partnership with Teagasc for the AIB/Teagasc Best Farm Business Plan Awards.

“My fellow judges and I were very impressed by the quality and comprehensiveness of farm plans and by the confidence of the students we met at the National Final and indeed at each of the Agricultural Colleges.

“In the dynamic Agri sector we operate in, I have no doubt that all our finalists have the skills, attributes and ability to excel in the future.”

Thanking AIB for their continuing sponsorship of this award, Frank Murphy, Teagasc Curriculum Development & Standards Manager highlighted the importance of planning for any progressive farm business. The farm plan, he said, encapsulates all the learning outcomes of Teagasc courses by setting genuine physical and financial targets for a student’s home farm.

He then invited all finalists to continue their contact with Teagasc through advisory events, discussion groups and the various short courses which are offered by Teagasc.

Five students represented their respective Teagasc; CAFRE and Private Agricultural Colleges and competed for the All Ireland Award. The finalists were: Frank Smyth (Kildalton); Edel Boyd (Mountbellew); Andrew Naughton (Pallaskenry) and Andrea Rooney (Greenmount).

Each of the finalists were presented with their respective college Awards on the day.