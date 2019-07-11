Investigation launched into farm death

Gardaí and the HSA are investigating the sudden death of a man (50s) on a farm near Taughmaconnell, Co Roscommon.

The man's body was discovered on the farm on July 3 near an area used to store bales.

The man’s remains have been taken to Galway University Hospital for a post mortem, the results of which will determine the course of investigations.