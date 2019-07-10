Beef plan to host Dáil protest today

Beef Plan Movement have revealed that they will protest outside Dáíl Éireann, Wednesday, July 10, to highlight their ‘grave concerns’ with what’s happening within the farming sector.

Beef plan are calling all rural businesses to support the protest and have called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to clearly indicate that he will not support the reappointment of Phil Hogan as European commissioner.

The protest takes place on Wednesday, July 10, at Dáil Éireann on Kildare Street, Dublin, from 11am .

