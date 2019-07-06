Learn to train your pooch at Longford Show

As always at the Longford show and country fair, the dog show is sure to draw the crowds.

With twenty classes in total to feature at this year’s event, classes will commence from 1pm on the day. E

Entries will be taken from 11:30am on show morning.

There is an entry fee of €3 per class and people must pay on the day to participate.

Dogs and their owners will be put through their paces, with 20 classes in total including; puppies 6-12 months, Terriers, Jack Russells, Guard dogs, working dogs, utility dog, mixed breeds, collies, toy dogs, spaniels, pointer/Steer, Labradors/Retrievers, Hound dogs, Child handlers Girls U16, Child Handlers Boys U14, lady handler, gent handler and fancy dress.

The main sponsor of the dog show is Longford Animal health Centre and rosettes will be presented to those who place from 1st to 3rd. The final class on the day will be the Irish Shows Association and Boyle Show Societies 'All Ireland Gun Dog Championships'.

This is not the only doggie-themed attraction scheduled to make their way to Lisnamuck on Sunday, July 7, as Jo Bell will be in attendance.

Jo, who alongside her husband Andy runs the Irish branch of the internationally respected Kath Bell Dog Training Club , will be working with people planning to show their dogs later in the day.

Helen Dolan, Show committee, explained, “A girl called Jo Bell runs dog agility and training.

“She is going to do what they call ring craft on the day.”

Jo will share knowledge gained working with everything from family pets to top show dogs over the past 13 years in Ballymahon. You will find Jo in the dog arena from 11.00am to 12.30pm.

Continuing Helen said, “We are inviting kids and adults as they come in to go over and meet Jo and she will advise them on how to show their dog.”

“No other show in the country has something like this.”

If you have any specific dog-related questions, Jo will also be more than happy to answer them.

Her overall objective as a dog trainer is to ensure people are confident handling their dogs in any environment.

So why not take a trip to Lisnamuck, Longford (Eircode - N39YK29) this Sunday, July 7, You’d be 'barking' mad not to!