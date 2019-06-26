Department issue ban on the transport of ruminants due to hot weather

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, have issued a ban on transport of ruminants to continental Europe for week starting 26 June 2019.

In light of the hot weather warnings in Europe, the Department are prohibiting the transport of ruminants by road into or through, continental Europe from tomorrow morning, June 27, and for the rest of this week.



As in previous years there is a total ban for the months of July and August on the endorsement of Journey Logs for consignments of live animals by road transport to North Africa, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria and Croatia. This ban is enforced by the Veterinary Inspector at the Assembly Centre. This list maybe updated on the Departments website as needed.

Transporters planning journeys to other destinations during the summer months are asked to take account of possible high temperatures en route and to have adequate contingency plans and to consider the following preventative actions -

Ensure that a vehicle is fitted with effective forced ventilation.

Increase the space allowance by at least 30%.

Use vehicles with fewer tiers to increase headroom.

Reschedule the journey or plan it to take advantage of cooler conditions at night.

Check the website www.meteoalarm.eu - You can find detailed information about the warnings in the awareness reports issued for each country.

Also read: Longford weather: Temperatures to climb to 27 degrees