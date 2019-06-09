Something new at this year’s Longford Agricultural Show

The show has a long-standing tradition within Longford and was first founded in 1902. To try and ensure that this year’s event is better than ever, the committee have been working tirelessly over the past twelve months to pull together what will be a great family fun day out for the people of Longford and the surrounding areas.

The show will feature the usual abundance of animals, agricultural classes, crafts exhibits, trade stands, vintage machinery and more. There will be horse, pony, cattle, sheep and poultry classes, as well as live musical performances later in the day to ensure there is something for everyone.

Local musician Katie Gallagher is one of the acts lined-up to perform on Sunday, July 7, and is expected to take the stage at 4-pm. Gates will open at 10am on the day.

One of the new items taking place this year comes to us from the Amateur Martial Association Ireland, represented by Newtownforbes & Kilglass Karate club students who will provide demonstrations and free classes at this years show.

The club has competed at national and international level for the last number of years, most recently winning 2 gold and 2 bronze medals in Manchester at international level. The club has been running successfully for the last 10 years and has students of all ages. Make any enquiries to Ann Devlin, Newtownforbes & Kilgalss Karate 087 9248816.

The offical launch night for the Longford Agricultural Show and County Fair takes place in the Longford Arms Hotel, June 11, at 8:30pm.

All are welcome to attend.