Are you a Longford student at Agricultural College? Are you interested in a €1500 scholarship?

There's just a week to go to put 'a name in the hat' for one of the four John Feely Foundation Scholarships that will be awarded by draw with the lucky winners to be notified by the year's end. To enter the draw, you must be attending on of the following agricultural colleges: Clonakilty,Kildalton, Pallaskenry, Gurteen, Mountbellew and Ballyhaise and you must be family of an ICMSA member. Just ring 061-314677 or email info@icmsa.ie to nominate the student, providing the name and the agricultural college he or she is attending. You must provide your own name and your ICMSA membership number together with a phone number at which you can be contacted in the event of your nomination being drawn. That's all there is to it, and one scholarship will be awarded to each of the ICMSA's four regions. Good luck to everyone.