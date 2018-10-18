Managing Ash

Timing is critical in broad-leaf management and in particular for ash. Timely thinning improves the overall quality of the trees because it allows for the removal of suppressed and diseased trees while favoring the best quality trees.

Ash die-back is a serious disease of ash trees caused by the fungal pathogen Hymenoscyphus fraxineus (previously known as Chalara fraxinea). It has spread rapidly across much of Europe. It was first noted in Republic of Ireland in October 2012 on plants imported from continental Europe. The disease can affect ash trees of any age and in any setting. The disease can be fatal, particularly among younger trees.

Teagasc in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is organising a broadleaf event focusing on the management of ash, particularly in light of ash dieback. Dr Ian Short, broadleaf forestry researcher with Teagasc will discuss a range of felling systems and thinning intensities on the day.

This event will be held in Teagasc Ballyhaise College on Tuesday 23rd Oct at 10.00am and will provide an excellent opportunity for broadleaf owners to see at first hand best methods and practices for the thinning of an ash crop. All forest owners with broadleaves and in particular ash are encouraged to attend.

For further details please contact, Kevin O’Connell, Forestry Adviser, Teagasc 087-1216159