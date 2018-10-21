Longford farmers encouraged to participate in Farm Safety course

Farming continues to be the most dangerous sector in which to work.

So far this year 16 people have lost their lives in work-related accidents on farms.

Farmers must do their best to farm with care and to encourage each other to consciously prioritise Safety and Health.

The vast majority of accidents on farms are preventable.

To improve awareness of the importance of prioritising Farm Safety and Health, Teagasc is providing half-day training courses in November.

The course will review Health and Safety statistics to identify the areas known to cause farm accidents. Course participants will also have an opportunity to review Health and Safety legislation to ensure each participant is aware of their responsibilities in this area.

Participants will each get assistance with completing or updating their Risk Assessment document.



The course fee is €30 and places are open to Teagasc clients and non-clients.

Contact your local Teagasc office for further information.

“All TAMS applicants must have completed either a half-day Farm Safety Code of Practice Course (given by Teagasc or other trained persons), or the QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Green Cert.) within the last five years prior to submission of a payment claim,” a spokesperson added.

“Your claim for payment under TAMS 11 will not be processed until evidence of completion of the Course is provided.”

Meanwhile, to register for a course contact your local Teagasc office based in Longford Town (Tel: 043 3341021), Roscommon Town (Tel: 090 6626166) and Castlerea (Tel: 094 9620160). You can find us on Facebook @Teagascroscommonlongford.