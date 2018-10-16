D-Day for farmers

Addressing the IFA protest outside the Beef Forum, IFA President Joe Healy said Minister Creed must stop telling everyone what he cannot do and act now to save beef farmers

Addressing the IFA protest outside the Beef Forum, IFA President Joe Healy said Minister Creed must

“Under the Minister’s Chairmanship, the Forum has become a mudguard for inaction,” he added.

“Recent meetings have become ‘death by powerpoint’ as farmers get presentation after presentation designed to run down the clock.

“There is no real engagement on the key issues.”

Meanwhile, Mr Healy accused the Minister of not “lifting a finger” while the factories robbed farmers by systematically cutting cattle prices.

“At the same time, prices to farmers are rising in our main export market in the UK,” he added.

“Budget Day will be the acid test for Minister Creed and beef farmers will judge him on what he delivers for sucklers.

“We’ve had enough of the Minister’s ‘can’t do it, won’t do it’ approach.

It won’t wash with farmers. It’s time for action, it’s time for delivery. This Tuesday is D-Day”.