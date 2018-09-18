Here's where to charge your phone at the National Ploughing Championships

ESB Networks have thought ahead for the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore this week.

They know your phone is going to go dead just when you're about to get that all important selfie with Marty Morrissey, and with that in mind, they've installed a massive charging station at their tent.

If your phone is in the red, you can head over the ESB Networks stand at Block 3, Row No 11, Stand No 251 for a quick reboot.

ESB Networks is proud to participate in the annual National Ploughing Championships and every year they have a large stand where you can talk to ESB Networks staff and get important safety information.

This year, they are also featuring a number of farm safety elements, so head on down and take a look and a listen.