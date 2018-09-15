All the routes to the 2018 National Ploughing Championships

If you are driving to the National Ploughing Championships, you will be taking one of the routes (SEE BELOW). The Gardai have also offered the following advice

* You are advised to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic

* Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling

* Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children

* If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen of your vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks

* Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS

* Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit

* Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm

BLUE ROUTE is for traffic from Cork/Munster: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL ROUTE

GREY ROUTE is for traffic from Kilkenny/Waterford and the South East: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL ROUTE

YELLOW ROUTE is for traffic from Carlow, Wexford and the South East: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL ROUTE

BROWN ROUTE is for traffic from from Limerick, Kerry and Southwest: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL ROUTE



PURPLE ROUTE is for traffic from Dublin and the East: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL ROUTE

PINK ROUTE is for traffic from the North: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL ROUTE

GREEN ROUTE is for traffic from the Galway and the West: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL ROUTE

ORANGE ROUTE is for Traffic from Kildare

Traffic travelling Westbound along the M7 Motorway will exit at Junction 15 (Cappakeel), turning right over the Motorway and onto the R445 (Old Dublin Road). At New Inn Roundabout traffic will proceed through Emo Village and onto Kennells Cross where it will turn right and be directed to Garryhinch Cross and onto Cloneygowan Village. Traffic will then follow the R420 to the event site. Parking: Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated ORANGE car parks.