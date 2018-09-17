Longford Leader Farming: What are the four changes to GLAS in 2018?

In August the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D outlined a number of temporary changes to the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme, (GLAS) for 2018 that would help to reduce the shortage of fodder on farms for the coming winter. What will these flexibilities mean to you as a GLAS participant?

Traditional Hay Meadow Within the boundaries of the existing GLAS specifications, a second cut for either hay or silage is possible on parcels covered by the GLAS Traditional Hay Measure action. Normally only one cut of Hay is allowed.

Low Input Permanent Pasture (LIPP) GLAS LIPP parcels can be cut for hay or silage between 1st September 2018 and 30th November 2018. Farmers availing of the above derogations must return to standard practices as outlined in the GLAS specifications from December 1st 2018 onwards. There are 37,800 GLAS participants with the LIPP action covering an area of over 269,000 hectares. Normally these LIPP areas can only be grazed.

Environmental Management of Fallow Land (EMoFL) GLAS Fallow Land parcels - off takes for the production of hay/silage or grazing are permitted between 1st September 2018 and 30th November 2018. Standard GLAS requirements apply from Dec 1st 2018. Off takes are not allowed under normal GLAS rules. This measure is not to be confused with Wild Bird Cover.

Payments When the advanced payments are made to GLAS farmers this Autumn, up to 85% of the GLAS payment due will be paid. For example a farmer due to receive a total payment of €5000, s/he will receive €4250. The outstanding balance of €750 will be paid when all checks and inspection are complete. Advanced payments are normally 75%.

All actions undertaken on GLAS parcels, including the above derogations, must be recorded under the relevant section on the GLAS Record Sheets. The Department of Agriculture , Food and the Marine runs a dedicated GLAS helpline on Tel: 0761 064451 or contact your local Teagasc Adviser if you need further information on these changes.

Teagasc provides a Local Advisory and Education service to farmers. They have offices based in Roscommon Town (Tel: 090 6626166), Castlerea (Tel: 094 9620160) and Longford Town (Tel: 043 3341021), You can find us on Facebook @Teagascroscommonlongford.