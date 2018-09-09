Granard's Liz Brady will be baking at National Ploughing

Liz Brady from Granard Guild will represent Longford Federation at the upcoming finals at the National Ploughing Competitions from September 18 - 20.

Liz will be baking on Tuesday, September 18 and a bus will run from Longford on that day leaving the Axis Centre at 8am.

Anyone wishing to travel please let May Campbell know on 086 375 1242 asap.

Best of luck Liz from all in Longford Federation ICA.