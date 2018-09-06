Longford farmer in line for quality milk award

A Longford farmer has reached the final of this year’s NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Nominated by Aurivo, John McTiernan from Mullaghavorneen just outside Longford town is one of nine finalists in a competition that recognises standards of excellence in dairy farming.

The judges for this year’s awards are Dr Jack Kennedy, Dairy Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, Professor Pat Wall from UCD and Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc.

Chef and food writer Clodagh McKenna is once again Food Ambassador for the 2018 awards.

Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC said the company’s efforts have been made possible because of the high quality of Irish milk and dairy produce available to consumers that is produced from top quality farms, off grassland.

“The standard as always was incredibly high this year showcasing the passion and dedication of Ireland’s top farming families,” she added.

As part of the judging process, judges carried out detailed assessments based on submitted nomination forms and technical reports which spanned a full 12-month period.

From this process, a short-list of finalists was compiled.

The judges then arranged to visit each of the nine finalist farms for an inspection over the summer months.