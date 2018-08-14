Embrace FARM's ‘Our Drive to Remember’ to pass through Longford

After much awaited anticipation, the launch of ‘Our Drive to Remember’ took place on Sunday August 12 at Tullamore Show. With the kind sponsorship of W.R. Shaw (Tullamore), the tractor will begin its journey across the 32 counties of Ireland on Monday 13 th August where Westmeath will be its first destination, then on to counties Longford, Roscommon and Leitrim. A well-attended opening address was given by Brian Rohan, Chairperson & Co-Founder of Embrace FARM, Billy Shaw of W.R. Shaw Ltd, Mark from Easytrack GPS Survey who has kindly installed a GPS tracker on the tractor for people to follow throughout its drive, Macra President James Healy and inspirational words from Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Present were many members of the public who stopped and took the time to ask questions about ‘Our Drive to Remember’ ensuring the awareness for the drive is already growing. Members of fellow Agri organisations came to lend their support and we wish to thank everyone for their attendance of this significant event that is to raise awareness for lives lost in farming accidents which has accumulated to 290 over the last ten years, and of course, for farm safety practice.

Updates will be given daily via the Embrace FARM facebook page with details of the GPS tracker can be found to see it on its journey. You can also check in with your Macra club too to find out the tractors route.

Donations can be given via the Embrace FARM website or iDonate page: https://www.idonate.ie/event/2013_our-drive-to-rembember.html

https://embracefarm.com/