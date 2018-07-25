Excitement builds ahead of this weekend's 61st Arva Show

It’s that time of year again when the community in Arva pulls out all the stops for the annual agricultural show.

The show is now in its 61st year and has gone from strength to strength since its inception back in the late 1950s.

And it kicks off with gusto on Sunday July 29 next from 12 noon at the local ground.

There is so much on offer at the Arva Show that it’s not surprising to find that enthusiasts come from all over the region to grab a glimpse of all the very best of rural life in the locality.

“We have something for everyone at this year’s show,” delighted show secretary Brian Cully explained.

“Dodderside Sheepdogs is a new feature this year; this involves the herding of sheep and geese with the animals so a lot of people will enjoy this on show day.”

Meanwhile the event will be bustling with activity from very early on.

There will be the judging of Livestock & Bloodstock; Sheep & Geese Herding Demos; free Music & Entertainment Area; Home Crafts, Dog Show, Bonny Baby competition and a wide variety of Trade Stands.

Local singer David Kiernan will also be on hand throughout the day.

Cavan Rose Rachel Cusack will also be attending this year’s show and there is a Free Kids Zone which includes Bouncy Castles, Face Painting and lots more activities for the children.

“A new class will also be introduced this year,” Mr Cully conituned.

“It is the Best Dressed Animal Class and this includes anything from a household pet to animals the size of a calf.

“It’s something different and it will be great fun for everyone involved.”

As always with agricultural shows, the event would never happen in the first instance but for the hard work and dedication of the local community.

“This is very evident in Arva,” smiled Mr Cully, before pointing out that the show alongside the local festival and walk are the three most talked about annual events in the locality.

“There is a big effort put in by everybody every year when it comes to these three events and they are all interlinked.

“They bring the whole community together and keep Arva on the map!”

Meanwhile, one of the highlights on show day will be a dance on the night at the Breffni Arms Hotel where country singing sensation Cliona Hagan will entertain the crowds.

“Everyone is welcome to the dance, which will be a great finish to what we all hope will be a great day out for all the family to enjoy,” Mr Cully concluded.